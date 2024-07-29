Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,072 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 432,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,825. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

