Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 351 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.81. The stock had a trading volume of 142,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average is $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

