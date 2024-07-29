Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 399 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $55.97. 2,053,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

