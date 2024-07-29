Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 906 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $80,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,861,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.53. 384,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,649. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

