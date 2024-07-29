Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 2,343,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,972. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

