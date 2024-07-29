Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $78.85. 258,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

