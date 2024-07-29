Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,034 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 993,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,006. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

