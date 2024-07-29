Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,106 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after buying an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after buying an additional 98,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.53. 1,106,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,084. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

