Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,245 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Lennar stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $177.58. 664,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

