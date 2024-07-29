Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,963 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 2,032,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
