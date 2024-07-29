Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,963 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 2,032,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

