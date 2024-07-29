Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 251 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.59 on Monday, hitting $363.87. 348,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,712. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

