Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 284 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,207,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $191.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.45. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $281.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.