Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 284 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Insulet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,207,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Insulet stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $191.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.45. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $281.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
