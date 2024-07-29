Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 444 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 468,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

