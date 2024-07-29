Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,688 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

NEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.04. 2,062,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

