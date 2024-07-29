Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 90 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 9,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock traded down $12.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,593.65. 66,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,898. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $810.26 and a 1-year high of $1,658.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

