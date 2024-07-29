Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance

Shares of KRRYF remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Kerry Logistics Network has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

About Kerry Logistics Network

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

