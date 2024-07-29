Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,871 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 774,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

