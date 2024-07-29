Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

