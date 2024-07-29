Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 363.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $34.69. 62,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,566. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

