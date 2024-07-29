Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

