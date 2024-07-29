Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.28. 27,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

