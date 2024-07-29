Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,729,000 after buying an additional 38,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,851,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 161,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

