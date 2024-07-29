Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,556 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 25.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 350.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $236,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,130. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.