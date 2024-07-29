Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 933 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.54. 93,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

