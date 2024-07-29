Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 163.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $105,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

KDP traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,111,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,013. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

