Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 352.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $494,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,815. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

