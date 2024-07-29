Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127.77 ($1.64), with a volume of 387071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.43 ($1.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Kistos Stock Up 0.3 %

About Kistos

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

