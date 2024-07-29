KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.85 on Monday, reaching $778.54. 625,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.98. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

