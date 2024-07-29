KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $838.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $735.00 to $838.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $787.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $809.47 and a 200-day moving average of $717.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after buying an additional 76,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KLA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

