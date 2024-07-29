KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.24.

KLA stock opened at $787.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

