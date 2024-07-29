KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $0.09 on Monday. KLDiscovery has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.67.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 607.40% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services.

