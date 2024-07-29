Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.79.

KNX stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

