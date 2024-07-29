Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,227,412 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

