Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $28.67. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 372,255 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

