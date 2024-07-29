Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 3.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 33,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 158,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $626.69 million, a P/E ratio of -809.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.