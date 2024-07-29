Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 3.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 33,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 158,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
About Kura Sushi USA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.