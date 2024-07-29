L7 (LSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,796.37

L7 (LSD) traded down 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, L7 has traded down 67.6% against the dollar. One L7 token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $1,796.37 and $355,034.59 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

L7 Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00686052 USD and is down -22.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $329,182.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

