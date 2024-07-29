Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.2 %
LW traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 1,904,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,321. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.