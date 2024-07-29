Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.2 %

LW traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 1,904,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,321. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.