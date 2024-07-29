Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LARK opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

