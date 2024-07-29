LandWolf (SOL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $843,011.09 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $123.36 million and approximately $843,011.09 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,961,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,961,366 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,961,501.181866. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.01443616 USD and is up 16.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $873,689.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

