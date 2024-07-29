Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.08 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.