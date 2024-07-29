Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVR LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

