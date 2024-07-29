Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 221 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

