Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 540 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,982 shares of company stock worth $5,451,547. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $468.78. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.