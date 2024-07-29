Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. 852,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,752. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

