Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 10,928 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $233.47 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

