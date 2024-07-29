Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Himax Technologies worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

