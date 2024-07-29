Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1,038.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,345 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $11,786,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

