Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Warby Parker worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

