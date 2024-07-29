Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 500.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $561.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

