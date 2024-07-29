Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 710,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Antero Resources worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

AR opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

